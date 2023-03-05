Solon files resolution commending PH rowing team

A Senate resolution has been filed to commend the Philippine rowing team for winning four medals in the 2023 World Rowing Indoor Championship in Mississauga, Toronto, Canada. Senate Resolution No 509 filed by Senator Ramon Revilla Jr. on Feb. 28 said it is a must to give recognition and commendation to outstanding Filipinos for their exceptional feats of bringing honor, pride and glory to the country by garnering prestigious awards. The national team bagged one gold, one silver and two bronze medals in the tournament held on Feb. 25 and 26. Kristine Paraon captured the gold and silver medals in the 19-20 women's 2000m and 19-20 women's 500m, respectively; Olympian Cris Nievarez bagged the bronze medal in the 21-22 men's 2000m; and Athens Tolentino brought home the bronze in the 21-22 lightweight men's 500m. The indoor rowing championship competition has been organized by World Rowing since 2018. The tournament held virtual formats in 2020 and 2021 and gathered participants from the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Latvia, Australia, Saudi Arabia, China, Poland, Egypt, France, Germany, Slovakia, Belgium, Portugal, Czechoslovakia and the Philippines. 'The impressive win of Filipino rowers in the 2023 World Rowing Indoor Championships deserves commendation for the honor it has brought to our nation. Their endurance, strength and speed exemplify the best of the Filipino athletes,' the resolution read.

Source: Philippines News Agency