Solon eyes employment safety net for displaced workers

A lawmaker on Monday said comprehensive legislation is necessary to ensure adequate social safety nets for unemployment and labor displacement in the country.

In an aide memoire addressed to House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, Albay Rep. Joey Salceda said he would introduce a measure proposing a comprehensive framework for an employment safety net, including unemployment insurance, upskilling and retooling, career shift assistance, entrepreneurial development and financial literacy, and other services.

This proposal comes following the announcement of automobile maker Honda Cars Philippines Inc. (HCPI) that it would close its production operations in Sta. Rosa, Laguna in March.

This representation will be proposing comprehensive legislation to enact unemployment insurance benefits for all Filipino workers, including those in the informal economy. Such legislation will also include skills retooling and retraining, career shifting assistance, and other related services, Salceda said.

He said decisive action from the executive branch is also needed to cushion the impact on displaced workers, adding the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) must ensure that adequate measures are in place to provide assistance and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) must prioritize the skills retraining of these workers.

Salceda also called for the immediate passage of the Comprehensive Education Reform Agenda, as well as other upskilling measures, to ensure that the country is not the first option for elimination when companies cut costs on personnel and research.

He said while the company's closure is due to issues of cost and competitiveness within the company itself, it also signals some weaknesses in the manufacturing sector of the Philippines.

Congress may explore policy options on power costs, logistics, and on trade remedies and safeguards, he added.

Salceda said the House ways and means committee is studying how to optimize tariff rates as a safeguard.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo has earlier expressed confidence that the country's robust economy will not slow down due to HCPI's decision to close its production plant.

HCPI announced on Saturday it will halt its operations in Laguna to meet customers' needs through efficient allocation and distribution of resources.

It, however, clarified that automobile sales and after sales services will still continue.

Around 387 people will lose their jobs over the closure of HCPI's production plant, labor group Defend Jobs Philippines claimed.

Panelo said Honda workers who will be left displaced can apply to the government through its infrastructure projects under the Build, Build, Build program.

HCPI began the operations of its manufacturing plant in the Philippines in 1992.

It is known to produce passenger cars and models, such as the BR V and City.

