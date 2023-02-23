Solon: Contractual, JOs to get new gov’t posts in reorganization

MANILA: A lawmaker on Thursday emphasized the need to ensure the security of tenure of appointive officers and employees of the government holding valid appointments in the implementation of government reorganization plans.

Bohol Representative Kristine Alexie Tutor, chair of the House Committee on Civil Service and Professional Regulation, said the government should be able to retain people who have served as appointive officials and as employees with valid appointment because they are already familiar with government policies, operations and procedures.

She said under the current law and regulations on government reorganization, appointive officials and employees who do not have a permanent appointment are not covered by the preference for appointment to new positions in the new approved staffing pattern.

She further noted that there are "hundreds of thousands of contract of service and job order (JOs) employees waiting for an appointment to plantilla positions.”

Tutor said agencies are reorganized usually by new law creating a new government agency or by new presidential order approving a reorganization plan in specific departments of agencies or a merger of some government offices into surviving offices.

She said House Bill (HB) 7027 would mandate preferential appointment of officers and employees with valid appointments in the new staffing pattern resulting from a government reorganization, and they would be on "equal footing" during the reorganization process with officials and employees with permanent appointments.

Tutor highlighted that the key provision of HB 7027 is allowing promotion during reorganization.

“Kapag naisabatas ang HB 7027, mapoproteksyunan pa rin nito ang seguridad sa trabaho ng mga may regular at permanenteng posisyon sa serbisyo sibil sapagkat matitiyak nitong magkakaroon pa rin sila ng trabaho sa pamahalaan sa matapos ang government rightsizing and government reorganization (If HB 7027 is enacted into law, it would protect the security of tenure of those with regular and permanent positions in the civil service because it will ensure that they would still have a work in government after the government rightsizing and government reorganization)," Tutor said.

“Hinggil naman sa mga empleyadong may status na non-permanent, ikukunsidera sila sa mga bakanteng posisyon kapag nailagay na sa pwesto ang mga dati nang may regular at permanenteng posisyon (As for those employees with a non-permanent status, they would be considered for the vacant positions once those with regular and permanent positions have been assigned in new posts),” she added.

She said those who shall be placed in comparable positions do not need to meet the qualification requirements and eligibility, adding that they only need to meet certain requirements and eligibility if the transfer results in a promotion to a higher rank.

