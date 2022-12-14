Solon confident in Marcos’ push to improve seafarers training

MANILA: House Speaker Martin Romualdez on Tuesday expressed confidence in efforts of the Marcos administration to comply with the standards of the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) in three months to address deficiencies in the country’s maritime industry.

Romualdez made this remark after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ordered the creation of an advisory board to address deficiencies identified by the EU in the Philippine seafarers’ education, training and certification system.

“There’s a three-month period which we have to actually comply. Kung hindi, hindi mare-recognize yung mga… kumbaga yung mga graduate certificates natin, eh di mawawala yung bisa (If not, our seafarers graduate certificates will not be recognized),” the lawmaker told reporters on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-European Union (ASEAN-EU) Commemorative Summit in Brussels, Belgium.

He said the Philippines losing its competitive edge to other countries was an “unfortunate condition”, especially since he believed that “Filipino seafarers are the best.”

Other countries, he added, “perhaps have a more liberal view, and that’s what makes us less competitive.”

Romualdez also assured that there is a “sense of urgency” in tackling legislation in the hope of improving the educational system for the maritime industry.

“There are always a number of legislation always seeking the best for the welfare of our seafarers,” he said.

One of the measures pending at the House of Representatives is the proposed Maritime Education and Training Act, which seeks to push for a modern maritime education and training regime and support the needs of maritime students and professionals.

“They definitely deserve to be given the best opportunities to excel,” he added.

Romualdez is part of the Philippine delegation accompanying the President in his participation in the ASEAN-EU Commemorative Summit.

Preventing job losses

Meanwhile, European Council President Charles Michel expressed willingness to cooperate with the Philippines to address issues in the Philippines’ seafaring industry during his meeting with Marcos at the Europa Building, the seat of the European Council and the Council of the European Union.

Marcos assured that the Philippines “will kick the can on the road” to prevent at least 50,000 Filipino seafarers employed by Europe-based shipping companies from losing their jobs.

The Philippines has been flagged by the EMSA for deficiencies in seafarer training and education and risks being banned if they are not immediately addressed.

Marcos earlier assured the EU transport officials that the Philippines is actively working to address certification issues concerning Filipino seafarers to make them compliant with the Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping (STCW) Convention.

Source: Philippines News Agency