Solon calls for full-scale, independent probe on Kabacan killings

Deputy Speaker Mujiv Hataman on Tuesday called for a “full-scale, independent and exhaustive investigation” by an independent law enforcement agency to shed light on the armed attack that killed nine people in Kabacan, North Cotabato on Aug. 29.

Hataman made the call as he condemned the “fatal and senseless act of violence” that occurred just barely a week after the twin bombings in Jolo, Sulu last Aug. 24.

“The gruesome photos of the crime scene were again posted online, and I can imagine how heartbreaking it is for the families of the victims to see their loved ones in this manner. And this brutal crime happened near a school, which could have injured or even taken the lives of our students,” Hataman said.

“Dapat malaman natin kung ano ang tunay na nangyari, tugisin at ikulong ang mga salarin, at bigyan ng hustisya ang mga biktima at ang kanilang mga pamilya (We should know what truly happened, pursue and imprison the culprits, and bring justice to the victims and their families),” he added.

Hataman condoled with the families of the victims, stressing that violence has no place in society.

“Again, I call on our law enforcement authorities to get to the bottom of this incident and bring the perpetrators to justice to show our resolve in upholding peace and the law,” he said.

Hataman identified the victims as Kors Salilangan, Sandigan Zailon, Benladin Dimanalao, Romeo Balatamay, Katindig Kagayawon, Fahad Mandigan, Budsal Lipusin, Musaid Jaiden and Tong Guiman.

The victims were onboard motorcycles when reportedly ordered to stop by still unidentified assailants and shot with automatic weapons along a road at the back section of the University of Southern Mindanao in Kabacan on August 29. All of the victims were reportedly unarmed.

