Solon calls for energy conservation amid surge in electricity usage

MANILA: Senator Win Gatchalian on Wednesday called on citizens, particularly the business sector as well as households, to be prudent in energy consumption during this holiday season amid surge in electricity usage. In a statement, Gatchalian said December is considered as the National Energy Consciousness month "and this might serve as a reminder to all of us about the significance of responsible energy practices." 'These practices not only save money but also ensure sustainability and reduce the environmental impact associated with heightened energy consumption,' he noted. The month of December has been declared National Energy Consciousness Month under Proclamation No. 1427, to create public awareness of the need for energy conservation. The conservation and efficient utilization of energy resources are stipulated in Republic Act 11285, known as the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act authored by Gatchalian. According to the general provisions of the law, energy efficiency and conservation should be institutionalized through the formulation, development, and implementation of plans. These plans aim to secure the sufficiency and stability of energy supply, mitigating the impact of high prices on local markets and protecting the environment. This initiative is in support of the economic and social development goals of the country. Gatchalian added that the advent of the El Niño phenomenon underscores the urgency to conserve energy as the weather aberration is expected to increase the country's energy requirement. 'Because the El Niño phenomenon brings warmer than usual weather conditions, we can expect electricity consumption to rise substantially due to heightened demand. Thus, there is a need to ensure that the country has ample supply of energy to meet the country's electricity requirements,' he said. Source: Philippines News Agency