Solon bats for seniors’ access to gov’t services via PH Super App

MANILA: Senior Citizens Partylist Rep. Rodolfo Ordanes on Friday proposed integrating the application and issuance of senior citizen identification card through the eGov PH Super app system. In filing House Bill 9704, Ordanes, who chairs the House Committee on Senior Citizens, said establishing a senior citizen ID application within the eGov PH Super app is a convenient and accessible means for the elderly to obtain ID cards that grant them access to various government services and discounts. "This bill recognizes the importance of inclusivity in digital governance by ensuring that senior citizens, as valued members of society, are provided with the necessary tools and access to government services," he said. Through the eGov PH Super App, Filipinos gain access and avail of highly desirable government services such as valid personal identification in digital format; essential day-to-day core government services; e-tourism and e-travel services; e-payments and banking services; and, even access to useful ne ws and information about various subjects. The bill proposes a dedicated section within the eGov PH Super app platform specifically designed for senior citizens, which shall include an application process for the issuance of senior citizen ID cards that can be completed through the app, as well as access to various government services tailored to the needs of senior citizens, such as healthcare and social services. The section shall also contain informational resources on senior citizens' rights, benefits, and relevant legislation; and a user-friendly interface with adjustable text sizes, voice assistance, and other accessibility features to accommodate the diverse needs of the elderly population. "Including senior citizens' concerns within the eGov PH Super app signifies a commitment to digital inclusivity and accessibility. The application's dedicated section caters to senior citizens' specific needs by offering tailored services, information, and resources, empowering them to navigate through available government offerings independently and confidently," Ordanes said. The elderly lawmaker pointed out that the eGov PH Super app will only serve as an "alternative means" for senior citizens to apply for their IDs and access any government services. Ordanes said senior citizens who do not have access to any digital devices and systems shall still have the right to visit their respective local government units (LGUs) for necessary assistance in availing government services physically or via their e-LGU systems. "The point of the measure is to include senior citizens in digitalization and technological advancements. So, if they forget their physical copy of their senior citizen IDs, they can use the ones in the eGov PH Super App. However, it doesn't necessarily mean that the physical ID application at local government units will be replaced," he said. Source: Philippines News Agency