Solon bats for free hospital benefits for Filipino indigent women

Deputy Speaker Camille Villar is pushing for the passage of a measure granting free medical and hospitalization benefits to indigent Filipino women.

In filing House Bill 5243, Villar said much remains to be done regarding women’s health situation in the country, particularly in the areas of nutrition, maternal, childbearing, and other health concerns.

Villar said the bill proposes hospital benefits to indigent Filipino women suffering from “women’s diseases” such as cancer of the reproductive organ, cancer of the breast and pregnancy-related diseases, as well as injuries or illnesses because due to violence inflicted on women.

“Granting free medical treatment and hospitalization benefits to indigent women is in consonance with the Constitutional provisions that recognize the need for such facilities and opportunities that will enhance their welfare and enable them to realize their full potential,” Villar said in the bill’s explanatory note.

The bill seeks to establish a special ward in provincial and district hospitals “which are capable of providing major clinical services” for the indigent Filipino women.

In order to avail of the benefits provided under the proposal, an indigent woman needs to secure a certification from the Department of Social Welfare and Development attesting that she is indigent and suffering from such disease, illness, or injury.

The bill states that indigent patients shall also include the employed and those whose monthly income does not exceed PHP5,000.

“Women’s health and welfare is of paramount importance considering that women constitute half of the country’s population and women’s health and well-being affect the health of the next generation,” she said.

The amount necessary for the implementation of the proposed law shall be charged to the yearly appropriations of the Department of Health.

Funding for the continued implementation of the proposed law shall be sourced from the annual budget of the local governments concerned

