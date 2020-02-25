Solon bares plot to block funding allocations for districts

A lawmaker at the House of Representatives on Wednesday revealed a plot to block the release of funding allocations for several congressional districts under the 2020 national budget.

In a privilege speech during the plenary session, Capiz Rep. Fredenil Castro said a lost and twisted soul has been plotting to withhold the release of funds for legislative districts, which could be used for projects and programs, especially infrastructure ones, to spur local economic development.

Noong araw ng Lunes, habang ako ay nagmumuni muni sa halamanan ng ating Mababang Kapulungan, isang 'paru paro' ang dumapo sa akin at ang paru paro ay bumulong na ayon sa kanya na may isang 'ligaw na kaluluwa' ang nagtatangka na harangin ang paglagay ng pondo sa alokasyon ng mga congressmen (On Monday, while I was meditating at the garden of the Lower House, one 'butterfly' [source] approached me and whispered that a 'lost soul' has been attempting to block the funding allocations of congressmen), Castro said.

Ayon sa paru paro, ay binabalak din ng ligaw na kaluluwa na ito na harangin ang pagtutupad ng mga proyektong nakahilera na dalhin bilang pasalubong ng mga kinatawan ng buong bansang Pilipinas sa kanilang nasasakupan o sa mamamayang Pilipino (This butterfly said this lost soul also plans to block the implementation of projects that the representatives of the country intend to provide for their constituents, the Filipino people), he added.

Castro, a former House majority leader, said the attempt to block the funding allocations for congressional districts would affect the delivery of services to Filipinos, as well as community and regional development.

Ang pagharang ng pondo o ng alokasyon ng mga kinatawan ng sambayanang Pilipino ay magdudulot ng kabiguan sa ating mga mamamayan na nangangarap na matanggap na nila ang pangarap na pag unlad sa kabarangayan, pag unlad sa kabayanan, at pag unlad sa buong bansa (The blocking of funds or allocations of representatives of the Filipino people would lead to the failure of our citizens who dream of achieving community and local development, as well as national development), he said.

Earlier, Senator Panfilo Lacson brought to light a report of a number of lawmakers who tried to realign an amount of PHP80 billion from the Build, Build, Build program of the government to pet projects in their districts.

Lacson lauded the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) for withholding the alleged realignments.

SOURCE : PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY