Solon also wants online publication of laws in Official Gazette

Senator Jinggoy Estrada on Wednesday said the publication of all laws, as a prerequisite of effectivity, should include an online version of the Official Gazette and those of newspapers. Estrada raised the proposed amendment to the Civil Code and Administrative Code of 1987 as he underscored the need to keep the implementation of new laws, presidential issuances, and implementing rules and regulations (IRRs) up with the times insofar as information dissemination is concerned. He said that with the revolutionary impact of information technologies that removed all communication barriers, a greater efficiency can be achieved if the public is well informed on new policies being enforced by the government. "Ignorance of the law is no excuse and in this internet-driven information age, everything is quickly and widely disseminated. Dapat makaagapay din tayo sa mga makabago, mabilis at mabisang pagpapalaganap ng impormasyon sa publiko na may kinalaman sa mga ipinatutupad na batas (We must be attuned with new technology to be more efficient in disseminating information that has of relevance to laws)," Estrada said. To address the limited readership and erratic release of the Official Gazette, Estrada filed in January Senate Bill 1645 or 'An act providing the inclusion of publication of laws in the online version of the Official Gazette and of newspapers of general circulation among the legal and recognized format and channel of publication of laws of the country.' The same bill also proposed to authorize the adjustments in publication requirements of a newly signed law, if it's intended to respond to a national emergency situation. Laws take effect after 15 days following the completion of their publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation in the country. The publication is an indispensable requirement to comply with due process and this covers all statutes enacted by Congress, presidential issuances -- orders, proclamations, circulars, etc. -- and the implementing rules and regulations (IRRs) of laws. "With the advancements in information and communication technology, information dissemination through the internet has become very reliable in terms of speech and reach. Hence, online documents are more accessible to the public in a faster, more convenient and more affordable manner," Estrada said.

Source: Philippines News Agency