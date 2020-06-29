Soldiers nab siblings for gun possession in Maguindanao

Military personnel manning a checkpoint in Datu Anggal Midtimbang town arrested two men riding tandem on a motorbike for illegal possession of a handgun on Sunday.

Colonel Jesus Rico Atencio, 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade (Bde) commander, identified the arrested suspects as Alimudin Palug, 25, and his brother Dino, both of Barangay Dalican, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

Atencio said the siblings were flagged down by elements of the 2nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion under 1Mbde in Barangay Mapayag, Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Maguindanao at 4 p.m. Sunday.

“The two were seen acting suspiciously and intentionally bypassed the checkpoint forcing the Army to fire warning shots to stop them.,” Atencio said in an interview by reporters Monday.

The Army official said two yielded a .45-caliber pistol with seven ammunition when soldiers frisked them.

Following the incident, Atencio reminded everyone that the strict implementation of security measures by government forces is steadily enforced to help prevent criminalities and terrorism in Maguindanao.

The suspects and the confiscated firearm were turned over to the Datu Anggal Midtimbang municipal police station for the filing of appropriate charges.

Source: Philippines News Agency