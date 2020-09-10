Soldiers in central Negros lauded for dedication, bravery

A top official of the Philippine Army in Negros Island on Wednesday lauded the 51 troops of the 62nd Infantry Battalion (IB) for their successful mission in two clashes against the Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) in central Negros last month.

Col. Inocencio Pasaporte, commander of the 303rd Infantry Brigade (IBde) based in Murcia, Negros Occidental, said the soldiers manifested bravery and selfless dedication in securing and protecting the communities of Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental.

“I want to recognize your efforts and may this simple recognition inspire you to do more and perform well on your next mission. The medal symbolizes your selfless dedication and bravery in protecting the people of Negros and the country against the enemies of the state,” Pasaporte said in a statement.

He bestowed the Military Commendation Medal on each of the 51 soldiers in rites held at the 62IB headquarters in Barangay Libas, Isabela, Negros Occidental on Tuesday.

The scout platoon troops received medals for demonstrating exemplary action during separate encounters against the communist-terrorists in Sitio Maluy-a and Sitio Tabago, Barangay Sandayao in neighboring Guihulngan City on August 14.

The clashes resulted in the death of rebel Rickim Marosino Remasog, 21, and the arrest of his comrade Rennel Remasog, both residents of Sitio Compound, Barangay Luz, Guihulngan City.

Two female minor-recruits of the NPA were also rescued by the troops.

They recovered weapons, among them a caliber .22 Carbine M1 rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, two caliber .45 pistols, 140 rounds of 7.62mm ball, three cartridge cases of 40mm high explosives, a 20-rounder magazine, and 22 rounds of live ammunition and six empty shells of 5.56 mm rifle.

“Continue your aggressive efforts without let-up in going after the communist- terrorists and show them the true grit of (the) 62nd Infantry ‘Unifier’ Battalion,” Pasaporte told the troops.

Lt. Col. Melvin Flores, commanding officer of 62IB, thanked Pasaporte for recognizing his unit’s efforts during the successful encounters with the NPA.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency