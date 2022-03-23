﻿Soldiers donate blood to wounded NPA rebel in Negros

Troops of the Philippine Army’s 62nd Infantry Battalion (IB) donated blood to a Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) rebel who was wounded in an encounter in Isabela, Negros Occidental on March 9.

As of Wednesday, Robert Carillo Anceno, 23, is still confined in a hospital, where he was brought by soldiers and personnel of Isabela Municipal Police Station after he surrendered following the clash in Barangay Amin.

Lt. Col. William Pesase, commander of 62IB, said their unit would continue to provide aid to Anceno while recovering from his injuries.

“We will extend whatever assistance he needs. We, in the Philippine Army, will help an armed group member who wants to surrender,” he said.

Since Anceno was admitted, troops have donated at least four bags of blood to save his life.

“Again, we are calling on the remaining CPP-NPA members to lay down their arms before it’s too late,” Pesase added.

Anceno, a resident of Sitio Mahupaho, Barangay San Agustin, Isabela town, was among the comrades of Virgilio “Kumander Bedam” Tamban, also 23, who was killed in the encounter.

The group of Tamban, who was the commanding officer of Sandatahang Yunit Pampropaganda Platoon Lenovo of the NPA’s Leonardo Panaligan Command, have been identified as responsible for several murder cases in central Negros in the past weeks.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The National Democratic Front (NDF) has also been formally designated as a terrorist organization by the Anti-Terrorism Council on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency