Soldiers distribute relief goods in Muntinlupa

Philippine Army (PA) troops in coordination with Landers Superstore and 2nd Lt. Matteo Guidicelli (Reserve) distributed 1,000 food packs to residents of Barangay Bayanan in Muntinlupa City on Thursday.

Each food pack consists of five kilograms of rice and 14 assorted canned goods, PA spokesperson, Col. Ramon Zagala said in a statement on Friday.

“The Philippine Army extends its gratitude to Landers Superstore, Lt. Guidicelli for the food pack donations for the benefit of the needy in Metro Manila and nearby provinces,” Zagala said.

A total of 5,000 households in Muntinlupa, Pasig, Quezon City and San Jose in Rodriguez, Rizal have benefited from the relief drive by Landers Superstore, Guidicelli, and the PA.

Army troops involved in the distribution operation were from the 11th Civil-Military Operations Battalion of the PA CMO Regiment.

The activity was part of the fourth wave of relief distribution made by the PA as part of the funds generated by Guidicelli’s Online Concert “One Voice Pilipinas” in coordination with Landers Superstore last March 22 and 29, respectively.

“As part of our mandate of serving the people, we will continue to provide assistance to Landers Superstore and other stakeholders in delivering the basic services to our fellow Filipinos in this time of need,” Zagala added. Source: Philippines News Agency