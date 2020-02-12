Soldiers discover BIFF guns, bullets in Maguindanao

Soldiers stumbled upon a house with assorted high powered firearms while pursuing a wanted person in Gen. SK Pendatun, Maguindanao on Tuesday.

Elements of the 40th Infantry Battalion were serving a search warrant for attempted murder charges against a certain Sukarno Buka, alias Boba, in Barangay Midconding at 5 a.m. when gunmen believed to be members of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) fired at them.

Maj. Gen. Diosdado Carreon, 6th Infantry Division commander, said Buka is a sub commander of the BIFF terror group.

As the troops were approaching a safe house, they were fired at by the gunmen, triggering a five minute exchange of gunfire, Carreon said, adding that Buka and his men managed to escape.

Recovered inside Buka's safe house were one KG9 rifle, an M79 grenade launcher, a homemade shotgun, a caliber .40 pistol, an M14 rifle, one riflescope, a gas cylinder of an M60 machine gun, assorted magazines, and ammunition.

The arrest warrant against Buka was issued by Judge Melanio M. Guerrero of Regional Trial Court Branch 20 in Tacurong City on May 4, 2017.

Carreon, concurrent head of Joint Task Force Central, vowed to "relentlessly pursue" wanted persons and lawless elements in its area of assignment. He also commended the troops for the recovery of high powered guns and ammunition.

Source: Philippines News Agency