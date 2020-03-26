Soldiers commended for rescue of kidnapped doctor in Sulu

Philippine Army commander Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay on Wednesday commended troops for their valuable role in rescuing a doctor earlier kidnapped by Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) terrorists in Sulu.

“To the troops of the 11th Military Intelligence Battalion and 1102nd (Infantry) Brigade, I give you a snappy salute for a job well done. Through your commendable intelligence efforts, teamwork, and dedication, you are able to negate the enemy’s atrocities and save innocent civilians from their violence,” Gapay said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Army troops with their counterparts from the Philippine National Police successfully rescued internist, Dr. Daniel Moreno, during operations against ASG terrorists led by Mundi Sawadyaan at Barangay Bangalan, Indanan, Sulu.

The overwhelming presence of government security forces in the area forced the ASG brigands to release Moreno before escaping.

The doctor was immediately brought to a government medical facility for a check-up.

Moreno was abducted by the terrorist group from his clinic at Barangay Walled City last February 4.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY