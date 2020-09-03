Soldier dies in clash with NPAs in Sultan Kudarat

An Army trooper was killed while an undetermined number of communist rebels were either injured or killed in an encounter Wednesday afternoon in Kalamansig town, Sultan Kudarat, the Army here said.

Maj. Gen. Diosdado Carreon, the Army’s 6th Infantry Division commander, said troops under the 37th Infantry Battalion (37IB) were conducting security operations when they encountered at least 10 communist New Peoples Army (NPA) rebels in Sitio Basiawan, Barangay Datu Ito Andong, Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday.

“Our troops were verifying the conflagration that transpired in the area when they chanced upon the group of communist rebels,” said Carreon, also chief of the Joint Task Force Central (JTFC) here.

A 30-minute gun battle ensued, sending the rebels scampering away to various directions.

The clash left one soldier injured who later died in the hospital. He was identified as Cpl. Wilson Caguimbal of the 37IB’s Alpha Company.

Carreon said they could not determine the number of casualties on the enemy’s side but described the firefight to be “intense” and to the government troopers’ advantage.

The slain soldier was part of the Army troopers securing government road construction equipment in the Lebak-Kalamansig area.

Carreon said the soldiers managed to douse off the fire set by the rebels before it could damage road construction equipment.

The NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency