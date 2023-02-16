Soldier dead, 3 others hurt in Albay NPA mine blast

LEGAZPI CITY: A soldier died while three others were wounded on Wednesday when the New People's Army (NPA) detonated anti-personnel mines in Barangay Ramay in Oas, Albay.

Capt. Frank Roldan, 9th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office (DPAO) chief, said the incident occurred around 9 a.m. after the 49th Infantry Battalion received a report regarding an extortion activity.

"The report said the terrorist group was conducting extortion in a construction project. Upon reaching the area, there was a blast of anti-personnel mine (APM) from the communist terrorist group (CTG) that caused the immediate demise of 2Lt. Nico Malcampo and injured three other soldiers," Roldan said in a message to the Philippine News Agency on Thursday.

He said after the explosion, a 30-minute firefight ensued between the government troops and the rebels, resulting in the killing of a CTG member and the recovery of three high-powered firearms.

"As to the three injured soldiers, one of them is in stable condition while the two soldiers need to go for medical operations," Roldan added.

Maj. Gen. Adonis Bajao, commander of the 9th Infantry Division, and Joint Task Force Bicolandia (JTFB), extended condolences to the bereaved family of Malcampo and ensured that the young officer's sacrifice will not be wasted.

“Tayo po ay nakikisimpatiya at nagpapaabot ng taos-pusong pakikiramay sa naulilang pamilya ni Lt. Malcampo. Ang kanya pong ipinakitang kabayanihan ay hindi matatawaran para lamang ipagtanggol ang ating bayan sa mga mapang-abusong communist terrorist group (CTG). Habang atin naman pong kinokondena ang patuloy na paglabag ng CTG sa International Humanitarian Law at Geneva Convention of 1949 dahil sa pagamit ng mga anti-personnel mine. Sa kabila nito, hindi po tayo papanghinaan ng loob, bagkus lalo po nating paiigtingin ang ating operasyon upang matiyak na ang ating komunidad ay hindi madedehado sa paghahasik ng karahasan ng mga teroristang grupo (We sympathize and extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Lt. Malcampo. The heroism he showed is priceless just to defend our country from the abusive CTG. While we condemn CTG's continued violation of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention of 1949 due to the use of anti-personnel mines. Despite this, we will not be discouraged, but we will intensify our operation to ensure that our community will not suffer from the sowing of violence by terrorist groups)," Bajao said.

Malcampo, 31, was from Basilan and a graduate of the Officer's Candidate Course Class 54-2020.

