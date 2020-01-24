Soldier dead, 2 cops hurt in Marikina shootout

A soldier was killed on Friday while two cops were wounded in a shootout in Marikina City.

In a report, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief, Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas identified the fatality as Army Staff Sgt. Marvin Balucas.

The two wounded policemen were Executive Master Sgt. Demetrio Sarita Magpali Jr. and Master Sgt. Edward Yap, both from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), the report said.

Initial reports showed Balucas blocked the way and fired at the two policemen who were onboard a motorcycle on A. Bonifacio Avenue in Barangay Barangka at around 11:30 a.m.

Magpali was hit on the head and body while Yap sustained a gunshot on the left leg.

The two police officers, however, were able to fire back at Balucas.

The three were brought to Amang Rodriguez Hospital in Marikina City but Balucas died on the spot.

The two police officers were later transferred to the Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center in Manila.

An investigation on the motive of the incident is ongoing.

Source: Philippines News Agency