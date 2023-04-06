Soldier, 2 most wanted persons nabbed in Zambo Peninsula

A military training assistant and two most wanted persons were separately arrested on Wednesday as the Police Regional Office-9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) intensified the serving of warrants of arrest in the region, officials have said. Arrested were Army Master Sergeant Vicente Wooton; Alkain James, 43; and, Cosain Bura, 32. Col. Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office director, on Thursday, said Wooton, a training assistant, was arrested around 6:40 a.m. at Camp General Arturo Enrile, Barangay Malagutay, this city. Lorenzo said Wooton has a standing warrant of arrest for four counts of rape with no recommended bail issued by a court in this city dated April 3, 2023. Lorenzo said that James was arrested around 12:15 a.m. in Barangay Arena Blanco, this city. James is facing two counts of violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 with no recommended bail and is listed as one of the top 10 most wanted persons in this city. Capt. Lynneth Nacionales, information officer of the Zamboanga Sibugay Police Provincial Office, said Bura was apprehended in a manhunt operation around 9:45 a.m. in Barangay Surabay, R.T. Lim town. Nacionales said Bura, the top 10 most wanted person in R.T. Lim, Zamboanga Sibugay, has a standing warrant of arrest for frustrated murder with a PHP200,000 recommended bail issued by the court in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur, dated June 20, 2022.

Source: Philippines News Agency