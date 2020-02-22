Solar energy viable in Iloilo town

The northern town of Concepcion in Iloilo province is exploring the possibilities to provide electricity to island villages by harnessing and converting energy from the sun.

Concepcion, which has 16 island villages, is one of the three partner towns of the Department of Energy (DOE) in the implementation of Development of Renewable Energy Applications Mainstreaming and Market Sustainability (DREAMS) project.

DREAMS project aims to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of the power industry by promoting and facilitating the commercialization of renewable energy markets.

In an interview on Friday, Concepcion Mayor Raul Banias said the town is eyeing solar energy as one of the potential renewable energy resources.

Energy supply is needed in island villages, which are off grid or are not connected to a utility for power.

About 48 percent of our population is living in the islands so meaning, they are off grid, he said, adding that the population on the island are using kerosene lamps and other alternatives to light their homes.

Banias said before the understanding with the DREAMS project, the town has already been promoting renewable energy sources.

The memorandum of agreement (MOA) for the DREAMS project was signed between the DOE and the province of Iloilo on Feb. 18, 2020.

In partnership with Palm Concepcion Power Corporation (PCPC), Banias said the town will be installing PHP8 million worth of solar street lamps.

About 244 lampposts were donated by PCPC, Banias said.

For island villages, he said the municipality has allocated PHP1.2 million for the establishment of solar powered street lamps.

Solar energy can also be useful in providing off grid communities with safe drinking water, he said.

A Hawaii based Rotary Club has recently committed to installing a desalination solar project at Sitio Baliguian, Malangabang village.

This has the capacity to produce about 12, 000 liters of potable water a day, he said.

The upcoming project will complement the PHP3.5 million desalination project of Iloilo province unveiled in Sitio Baliguian last year.

While there is a potential for solar energy, Banias said the town is also open to other possibilities like the use of wind and waves as renewable energy sources.

He said there is one company that studied wind power in northern Iloilo but he is yet to check on its findings.

