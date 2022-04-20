﻿SoKor biz mission eyes opportunities in Mindanao

A business delegation from South Korea will be visiting Davao City next week to seek opportunities and expand its presence in the southern part of the Philippines.

In a statement Wednesday, the Korean Embassy in the Philippines said Ambassador Kim In-chul will be leading the business mission in Mindanao from April 25 to 27.

The delegation is composed of high level officials from Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM), as well as executives from South Korean companies.

According to the Korean Embassy, at least eight South Korean firms will join the business mission.

These companies have presence in Luzon and Visayas, and would like to tap business opportunities in Mindanao, the embassy added.

The delegation will have a one-day business-to-business meeting on April 26 at Acacia Hotel, Davao City.

“This visit is expected to provide an avenue for leading Korean companies to build partnerships with local entrepreneurs and explore possible business opportunities in Mindanao,” Kim said.

The envoy added the Korean government has been active in development cooperation projects in Mindanao, such as the Laguindingan Airport, the Korea-Philippines Vocational Training Center in Davao, and the ongoing Panguil Bay Bridge construction.

He said the Korean government is promoting Mindanao as an investment destination for Korean businesses that would like to expand in the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency