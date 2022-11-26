SoKor allots $7M to help boost PNP investigation data management

MANILA: The Korean government earmarked USD7 million to help boost the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) investigation data management.

The project, to be implemented through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) from 2023 to 2028, will establish a criminal investigation data management and analysis system for the agency.

According to a fact sheet by the Korean Embassy, the upcoming program follows a USD6.6 million KOICA project to provide the PNP with 130 police vehicles, 142 motorcycles, and 120 forensic investigation kits.

At the recent 28th Quarterly Joint Consultative Meeting between the embassy and the PNP, the latter acknowledged Korea’s contribution to the country’s crime prevention efforts.

The embassy also committed to working closely with the PNP.

“Korea believes that the robust partnership between Korea and the Philippines in the field of crime prevention and solution will contribute to creating a safer business and tourism environment in the Philippines,” it said in a statement dated November 24.

Before the pandemic, Koreans are the country’s top foreign visitors, accounting for more than 1.98 million out of the 8.3 million arrivals the Philippines recorded in 2019.

Source: Philippines News Agency