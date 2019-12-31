SoCot town village chief gunned down

A barangay chairman in Polomolok town, South Cotabato province was gunned down by an unidentified suspect near the municipal public market on Tuesday afternoon.

Capt. Brandie Rasos, officer-in-charge of the Polomolok municipal police station, said Barangay Lapu chairman Abdullah Amponilla Nilong II was walking along Miranda Street in Barangay Poblacion around 1:15 p.m. when he was shot several times by a lone gunman.

Rasos said the victim reportedly just came out of pharmacy in the area when an unidentified male suspect wearing a black helmet and jacket approached and suddenly shot Nilong.

He said the suspect, who was believed to have other cohorts, immediately fled on foot to an unknown direction after the shooting.

The police official said the victim sustained gunshot wounds on the head and body, and was declared dead upon arrival at the nearby Bontuyan Hospital.

Scene-of-the-crime operatives recovered at the scene three fired cartridges of a suspected .45-caliber handgun.

The follow-up investigation and pursuit operations are ongoing for the possible identification and arrest of the suspect, Rasos said in a report.

He said they submitted the recovered slugs to the Police Regional Office-12's crime laboratory for ballistic and cross-matching examination.

The Nilong family decided to forego with the post-mortem examination on the victim's body to facilitate the latter's immediate burial based on Islamic tradition, he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency