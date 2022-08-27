SoCot town intensifies anti-smoking drive

Authorities in South Cotabato’s upland town of T’boli have deployed 100 enforcers in its renewed campaign against smoking in public places.

Lawyer Aleanna Joy Gelido, T’boli municipal administrator, said Thursday that enforcers will go after violators of the municipality’s 2011 anti-smoking ordinance.

The enforcers took their oath of office Wednesday.

Gelido said rewards await anyone who report to authorities erring individuals who will be smoking in public places or even on public transport.

“Report those violating the smoking ban. We should help each other here in T’boli to stop these smokers in public places,” she said.

First offenders face a fine of 200 pesos, three-hour community service, and will undergo a seminar.

A fine of 300 pesos, six hours of community service, and a seminar await second-time offenders, Gelido said.

Third-time offenders, she added, will face a penalty of eight-hour community service, a fine of 500 pesos, and a seminar.

Offenders in their fourth time and beyond face possible jail terms of one month up to six months.

Source: Philippines News Agency