SoCot to enlist 16K firms for Covid-19 contact-tracing

The South Cotabato provincial government is eyeing to register around 16,000 business establishments until the end of the month in its newly-launched coronavirus disease 2019 or Covid-19 contact tracing system (CCTS).

Emmanuel Jumilla, head of the South Cotabato Economic, Investment and Promotions Center, said Wednesday they have opened various registration modes to capture all businesses in the province in time for the full rollout of the system.

Jumilla said they have collaborated with local government units, business establishments, and other agencies to help fast track the process.

“We’re going full blast right now so we can launch it the soonest possible time,” he said in a press briefing.

He was referring to South Cotabato or SC-CCTS, a locally-developed “digitized or electronic logbook system” designed to fast track contact-tracing in local establishments and offices for possible Covid-19 cases.

Under the system, a briefer said local residents will be registered and issued with CCTS cards with QR codes that they may use when entering business establishments and offices.

Registered establishments will be given access to a mobile application developed by the provincial government to scan the CCTS cards.

The digital logs will provide the name, contact number as well as date and time that a person enters an establishment, facilitating faster contact-tracing in case a Covid-19 case was detected.

Jumilla said two municipalities — Tampakan and Tupi — have already completed the registration of its businesses and residents into the system.

He said initial tests were made in Tampakan town on Tuesday during the formal launching of the SC-CCTS.

Polomolok town was already about 60 percent in terms of registration and other towns were also catching up.

The official said they have opened registration and assistance desks at the provincial capitol lobby in Koronadal City, municipal halls and Negosyo Centers in coordination with the Department of Trade and Industry.

On Tuesday, he said they set up information and registration desks in four shopping malls — KCC, City Mall, Ace Centerpoint, and Gaisano — in Koronadal City.

Jumilla said registrations for t

he SC-CCTS may also be done through the local government’s official website.

