SoCot school suspends F2F classes due to Covid-19

Learners of Tampakan National High School (TNHS) in Tampakan, South Cotabato, have returned anew to online and modular learning following the suspension of its face-to-face (F2F) classes due to cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

This came about after a teacher and five students were found positive for Covid-19.

Ma. Teresa Hallegado, Department of Education South Cotabato information officer, said the suspension of in-person classes at TNHS started on Sept. 14 and will end on October 3 as per advice by the Tampakan municipal health office.

In an interview Thursday, Hallegado said the virus may have been transmitted from a Grade 10 student who was tested positive for Covid-19 on Sept. 10.

“All patients are asymptomatic and are now on home quarantine,” she said, adding that all Covid-19 positive learners are unvaccinated.

“We respect the decision of the students as well as their family, but our teacher found to be positive for the virus was vaccinated and already administrated with a booster shot,” she said.

She said the suspension of F2F classes was a big setback to the students of TNHS, who are still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.

“Many of our learners are slow readers and even some have problems in mathematical ability, but of course, our priority is still their safety,” Hallegado said.

She appealed to residents to strictly adhere to the minimum health standards to stop the spread of Covid-19.

TNHS has at least 3,000 students from Grade 7 to Grade senior high school levels.

Source: Philippines News Agency