SoCot logs 22 more coronavirus cases

South Cotabato province recorded 22 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Wednesday, with three localities logging increasing locally transmitted infections.

A report released on Thursday by the South Cotabato Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) said 15 of the cases were from Koronadal City, three from Tampakan town, two from Polomolok, and one each from Tupi and Banga.

At least 14 new infections were due to local transmission and exposure to confirmed cases in Koronadal City and the municipalities of Tampakan and Polomolok.

Four more cases were traced to the fishport complex here, three still under investigation and one had exposure in a health facility.

“Most of these can be considered as local transmission. There are imported cases from the fishport but some of them already caused further infections,” IPHO chief Dr. Rogelio Aturdido Jr. said.

The official said all patients are already isolated and under close observation by health workers in undisclosed hospitals and isolation facilities.

At least 12 patients are asymptomatic while the 10 others have been experiencing symptoms of the disease.

He said more contact tracers have been deployed in the affected areas to track down all close contacts of the patients.

Aturdido said the recommended establishment of additional isolation centers in Koronadal City to cope with the continuing surge of Covid-19 cases.

Meantime, seven more confirmed cases of Covid-19 were also recorded as of Wednesday night in Sarangani province and this city based on the Department of Health (DOH)-Region 12 tracker.

In Sarangani, three patients from Maasim and one in Alabel were traced to have had direct exposure to confirmed cases, another in Alabel is under investigation and one in Malapatan had a travel history to the fishport complex here.

The history of exposure of the lone additional case from this city is still “for further investigation.”

DOH-12 said the confirmed cases in Soccsksargen have so far reached a total of 714, with 16 related deaths and 372 recoveries.

South Cotabato posted the most number of infections since March with 231, followed by this city with 132, Sarangani with 107, Sultan Kudarat with 87, Cotabato City with 84, and North Cotabato with 73.

Source: Philippines News Agency