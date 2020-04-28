SoCot fast-tracks processing of proposed Covid-19 testing center

The provincial government of South Cotabato is pushing for next month’s opening of a proposed coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) testing center in nearby Koronadal City.

John Arlo Codilla, the infectious diseases coordinator of the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO), said Tuesday they have fast-tracked the processing of requirements for the operationalization of the testing facility, in partnership with a private hospital.

Based on their timeline, he said they were hoping to complete the process in the next three weeks.

The IPHO filed earlier this month a letter of intent with the Department of Health (DOH) and the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) for the assessment and accreditation of the planned testing center at the Dr. Arturo P. Pingoy Medical Center (DAPPMC).

Codilla said the local government has opted to partner with the hospital as it could provide the logistics for a biosafety level 2 laboratory, which would be equipped with a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine capable of handling Covid-19 test.

“We are now in the second stage of the implementation process and complying with the revisions made by the DOH and RITM in the initial assessment,” he told reporters.

Codilla said they have sent a letter to the Philippine Business for Social Progress to allow the use of one of three PCR genexpert machines that it had donated to the province, for Covid-19 tests.

The machines are being used by the IPHO for tuberculosis and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) testing.

He said they were waiting for the approval of the DOH regarding the use of the PCR genexpert machine for the laboratory.

As part of the process, Codilla said, the health care personnel assigned to manage the facility are currently undergoing biosafety training in coordination with the RITM.

Once the second stage is completed, they would seek another assessment from the RITM and approval to proceed with the proficiency test, he said.

Under this process, Codilla said, the RITM would provide samples to verify the capability of the laboratory in conducting Covid-19 tests.

He said they would be using test kits for PCR confirmation that had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. personally pushed for the opening of a Covid-19 testing center in the province to facilitate the proper management of suspect and probable cases.

Tamayo said it would allow health care workers to immediately test suspected patients and set necessary interventions if they turn out positive.

The province has so far recorded three confirmed cases of Covid-19 but two of them have already recovered.

As of Monday, the IPHO reported zero probable cases while eight patients confined in hospitals were suspected cases, 62 have already been discharged, and 52 were outpatients. Source: Philippines News Agency