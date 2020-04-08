SoCot confirms 3rd Covid-19 case

Health authorities confirmed on Wednesday afternoon the third case of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in South Cotabato and the first for this city.

Dr. Rogelio Aturdido Jr., head of the South Cotabato Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO), said in an emergency press conference that the Covid-19 patient is a 59-year-old male with travel history to Tacloban and Cebu cities.

Aturdido said the patient (PH 3772) flew last March 8 from Tacloban to Cebu and then to Davao City, where he was fetched by a private car and proceeded to this city.

The patient began to show symptoms of Covid-19 the following day, March 9, and sought consultation with a private doctor who then prescribed some medication, he said.

Aturdido said the patient’s condition did not improve after several days so he sought another medical consultation last March 20 but was instead admitted to a private hospital due to respiratory-related symptoms.

“His condition later improved and (he) was discharged on March 26 after being declared as clinically recovered,” he said.

Aturdido said the patient underwent strict home quarantine after his release from the hospital and was already on the 14th day of observation when the laboratory confirmation came in on Wednesday.

Dr. Stephen Mortera of the City Health Office said they began contact-tracing even before the patient’s test results were released.

Mortera said the patient’s family members and other people who had close contact with him, including doctors and nurses, have so far not manifested any signs and symptoms of Covid-19.

Aturdido again urged residents not to panic and advised them to strictly follow the quarantine measures, especially the practice of social and physical distancing.

As in the first two confirmed Covid-19 cases, he said the latest patient had travel history outside the province and did not contract the disease through local transmission.

The first confirmed case, a 52-year-old patient (PH2173) from Tboli town, came from Metro Manila while the second, a 56-year-old man (PH3268), attended a cockfight derby in Davao City last month that was linked to a number of Covid-19 deaths and positive cases. Source: Philippines News Agency