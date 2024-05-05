KUALA LUMPUR, Fortunes are fickle, and one can never quite anticipate when they will take a favorable turn. This sentiment resonates deeply with a social media influencer who sold his vintage Volkswagen Kombi for a handsome sum of RM200,000. The owner, who prefers to be known only as Pokjacks, aged 35, expressed disbelief that anyone would be willing to purchase his 1978 Kombi van, which had once been globally popular, at such a high price. He explained that he had wanted to raise funds to build a house in his mother's hometown of Kampung Padang Pak Amat, Pasir Puteh, Kelantan, as he and his family had been living in rented accommodation. "During Ramadan, I received a WhatsApp message asking if I wanted to sell my Kombi van. Spontaneously, I replied that I would sell it if someone were willing to pay RM200,000. "I thought it was just a prank from some mischievous kid, but two weeks later, the same person messaged me again, saying he was serious about buying the Kombi van at that price and requesting my h ome location so they could inspect it. "An individual known as Shar from Jerteh, Terengganu, arrived at my rented house in Kampung Kutan, Tumpat, along with his companion, to inspect the Kombi. Without much ado, he paid me an RM50,000 deposit," he told Bernama recently. Pokjacks explained that after the documentation process, including a check at the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (PUSPAKOM), he handed over the van to Shar on April 29, and the balance payment was settled the same day. "It was difficult to part with my beloved Kombi due to its sentimental value to us, including memorable trips to Pattaya and Bangkok in 2022, but I had to sacrifice it to build a more comfortable home for my wife and four children," he said. "I had intended to gradually sell my other classic items, such as motorcycles, to raise the funds. But perhaps Allah SWT sent immediate help, so I can fulfill my intention," he said, adding that construction of his new home is expected to begin in July. A video clip of the Kombi van transaction between Pokjacks and Shar was posted on his Facebook page, Pokjacks Vtg Empire, drawing the interest of netizens, who generally responded positively. Elaborating further, Pokjacks, a former firefighter, revealed that he bought the Kombi van in 2014 from a Chinese man in Penang for approximately RM75,000, and invested nearly RM85,000 to modify it. "The van was little more than a moving scrap of metal but underwent a remarkable transformation under the skilled hands of Aiman Poisen, a mechanic renowned for his expertise with vintage vehicles. Over the first five years after purchase, he meticulously restored it from start to finish. "The restoration followed strict Western guidelines, including the installation of Lucas spotlight lamps and a vibrant orange paint job reminiscent of its original color from the year of manufacture, to maintain its original identity. 'It was also outfitted with extra accessories such as a 32-inch television, front-facing camera, android car multimedia player, an d high-quality audio system," he highlighted. Pokjacks, who runs an online business, mentioned that he also owns several other vintage vehicles, including a 1964 Beetle, a 1958 Lambretta, and three classic Vespas, as well as several retro motorcycles. Source: BERNAMA News Agency