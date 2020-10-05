Soccsksargen tallies 33 Covid-19 recoveries

The Department of Health (DOH) in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) has reported 33 recoveries from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as of Sunday night, viewing it as a good indication in the fight against the dreaded infection.

Of the 33 new recoveries, 31 were from South Cotabato and the remaining two from this city. “This is one of the times that we heave a sigh of relief if we see the number of recoveries higher than the new confirmed cases,” Arjohn Gangoso, speaking for DOH-12, said.

Gangoso said the DOH-12 lauded the cooperation of local government units in strengthening its respective contact-tracing programs with the help of the national government for the encouraging number of recoveries.

Contact-tracers doubled in number at the level of the LGUs in the past two months, he noted.

Meanwhile, 22 new confirmed cases were also reported in various parts of the region on the same day, with General Santos City logging the highest at 11; Cotabato City (8); and one each for the provinces of Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, and North Cotabato.

DOH-12 said that both General Santos City and South Cotabato have earlier reported the existence of local transmission and clustering of cases in their respective areas, prompting the LGUs to implement focused lockdowns to some of its barangays and sitios.

On the other hand, the new cases in Cotabato City, Sultan Kudarat, and North Cotabato were brought about by exposures to recent positive patients that have travel history to Covid-19 “high-risk” areas.

“Again, contact tracers are a plus factor in identifying these possible virus carriers so that they could be tested and isolated if found positive,” Gangoso said.

Cumulative confirmed cases in the region are at 1,603 with 1,009 recoveries since March this year, for an equivalent of 63 percent recovery rate.

Active cases are 554 with 39 deaths. Of the active cases, General Santos City has 216; South Cotabato (161); Cotabato City (92); North Cotabato (58); Sultan Kudarat (15); and Sarangani (12).

Source: Philippines News Agency