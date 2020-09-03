Soccsksargen logs 23 new Covid-19 cases, 4 recoveries

Four coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients have recovered in Region 12 (Soccsksargen), the regional health office reported Wednesday night.

However, 23 others were listed as new cases in the region, raising the confirmed cases to 485 since the pandemic was declared in March.

Arjohn Gangoso, Department of Health (DOH)-Soccsksargen spokesperson, said of the four newly recovered patients, three were from Cotabato City and one from South Cotabato.

Of the 23 new cases, 13 were from South Cotabato; Cotabato City (5); North Cotabato (2), Sultan Kudarat (2), and Sarangani (1). The five new cases in Cotabato City included a 25-year-old male and a woman who is the daughter of a Covid-19 positive patient.

“The mother of the 25-year-old female infected her prior to the outcome of the Covid-19 tests administered on her,” Gangoso said.

Another patient from Cotabato City was a 27-year-old female who works at an essential business establishment in the city and a 41-year-old unemployed male who is now confined at the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center.

Cotabato City also recorded three recovered patients, aged 15, 40, and 49 years old.

The other recovered patient is a 29-year-old male from South Cotabato.

To date, Cotabato City remained to have the least number of positive cases with 55, while South Cotabato has the most number with 125 patients. Active cases in the region are 131 with seven deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency