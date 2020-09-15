Soccsksargen logs 17 new Covid-19 cases, 1 recovery

The Department of Health in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) recorded 17 new coronavirus disease cases on Monday, eight of which are from the city.

The province of South Cotabato trailed with seven cases, and one each for North Cotabato and General Santos City. “The new batch of patients are now in various Covid-19 treatment facilities in the region,” DOH-Soccsksargen spokesperson Arjohn Gangoso said.

Along with the new cases, Gangoso said a 25-year-old male patient from the city has recovered from the disease.

To date, the region has a total of 890 confirmed patients since March this year, 398 of whom have already recovered, for a 45-percent recovery rate.

Active cases are at 473, with 18 deaths.

Of the active cases, South Cotabato topped with 180, followed by General Santos City (119), Cotabato City (83), Sarangani (43), North Cotabato (28), and Sultan Kudarat (20).

Source: Philippines News Agency