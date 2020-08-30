Soccsksargen logs 14 new Covid-19 cases, 6 recoveries

The Department of Health in Soccsksargen Region (DOH-12) reported 14 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases and six recoveries on Saturday night.

Arjohn Gangoso, speaking for DOH-12, said the new cases are from General Santos City with 10; South Cotabato, three; and Sarangani, one. “Contact tracing has been intensified for the new cases,” he said.

The new recoveries are two each from the cities of Cotabato and General Santos City, and one each for South Cotabato and North Cotabato provinces.

Cumulative records from the DOH-Soccsksargen indicate that the region has a total of 438 confirmed cases with 325 recoveries — 74 percent recovery rate.

Currently, the region has 108 active cases and five deaths. The same cumulative data showed South Cotabato as having the highest number of confirmed cases at 110; General Santos City, 75; Sarangani, 74; Sultan Kudarat, 74; North Cotabato, 59; and Cotabato City, 46.

On recoveries, South Cotabato topped with 80; Sarangani, 67; Sultan Kudarat, 63; North Cotabato, 43; General Santos City, 40; and Cotabato City, 32.

Source: Philippines News Agency