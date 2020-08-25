Soccsksargen gets 319 more cops

The Police Regional Office (PRO)-12 (Soccsksargen) has hired an additional 319 police officers under the second cycle of its continuing recruitment program.

Brig. Gen. Michael John Dubria, PRO-12 chief, said Tuesday the newly-hired personnel comprise the latest batch of applicants from parts of the region who qualified for appointment as new Patrolman/Patrolwoman.

The new recruits, composed of 265 males and 54 females, formally took their oath on Monday in a simple ceremony held at the regional headquarters in Barangay Tambler here.

Their families were not allowed to attend the oath-taking ceremony as part of the precautionary measures adopted by PRO-12 amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Dubria said the new recruits have passed the Philippine National Police’s stringent selection and underwent vetting in sequential stages.

A PRO-12 briefer said the process includes physical agility screening, psychiatric/psychological examination, physical medical and dental examinations, unannounced drug test and complete background investigation.

“They will immediately undergo a series of mandatory training to prepare them for actual duty,” he told reporters, citing the five-month Public Safety Basic Recruit Course (PSBRC) at the Regional Training Center-12 in Barangay Apopong.

He said it will be followed by another six months of immersion or field training in local police units and the 45-day Basic Internal Security Operation Course.

On July 1, a total of 250 newly-hired police officers under the PRO-12 also took their oaths and enlisted for the PSBRC.

Lt. Col Lino Capellan, PRO-12 spokesperson, said the new police officers will be later tapped to augment the mobile force teams, police offices and stations, and other units at the regional headquarters.

While on training, he said they will to start receive their monthly basic salary of PHP29,668, various allowances and supplies.

Source: Philippines News Agency