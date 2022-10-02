Soccsksargen farmer groups to be SEC-registered

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in the Soccsksargen region and the Securities and Exchange Commission-Davao Extension Office (SEC-DEO) tied up recently to make agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs) to be SEC-registered for them to receive more government support.

This undertaking is in consonance with the directive of DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III to boost the livelihood of agrarian reform beneficiaries.

Mariannie Lauban-Baunto, DAR Soccsksargen chief, said this agreement between the two agencies is the first national government agency partnership in the south-central Mindanao Region.

“Our partnership with SEC-DEO is part of our commitment in helping our ARBOs. Their agricultural businesses would be open to more possibilities toward success,” she said in a news release on Sunday.

Baunto added that they fully support this partnership and vowed to help the ARBOs in registering with the SEC and they would continue to provide support for their development and that of their members.

This agreement is implemented under the SEC Communication, Advocacy, and Network (SEC CAN!) campaign.

Katrina Jamilla Ponco-Estares, SEC-DEO head, said the partnership is an important milestone for the SEC CAN! campaign, as it signals the participation of more agencies not only in its base region, Davao region, but in all areas under its jurisdiction.

“We acknowledge that we cannot do this on our own. That is why we launched the SEC CAN! program two years ago at our Head Office, and last April for the Commission’s nine extension offices,” Ponco-Estares said.

She added that they would be helping the farmer groups take their associations to a new level as this endeavor will open up new opportunities for them.”

