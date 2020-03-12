Soccsksargen execs move to avert Covid-19 threat

Local governments in Soccsksargen have instituted a slew of measures meant to put a stop the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) from entering their respective areas.

The measures include the formation of dedicated bodies to tackle the Covid-19 threat, pumping more money to mount preventive measures and response mechanisms, limiting public gatherings that also entail temporarily shutting down schools.

Classes suspended, grad rites moved

The Department of Education (DepEd) here said it has ordered schools to move their graduation and moving up rites to the second week of April.

DepEd also assured parents that while classes have not yet been suspended, safety measures are in place to ensure that the children remain safe from Covid-19.

Romelito Flores, DepEd city division superintendent, said all public elementary and high schools are being taught basic health practices such as regular hand washing to counter the spread of the virus.

Flores said all school public activities have been suspended or restricted.

Sarangani province, meanwhile, adopted a more drastic response, suspending classes starting next week in all public schools.

Gildo Mosqueda, DepEd-Sarangani division superintendent, said Thursday the move was a precautionary measure against the possible spread of the highly contagious disease, now tagged by the World Health Organization as a pandemic.

“This is to protect our learners from possible infection,” he said in a statement.

Mosqueda said those who have scheduled examinations within the week will be allowed to return but only during their allotted time or period.

Mosqueda said the final or fourth grading examinations for Grades 6, 10 and 11 were ongoing and will be completed on Friday.

Task force vs. Covid-19

Joining other local governments, South Cotabato said it has created a special task force that will spearhead efforts to counter the possible spread of Covid-19.

South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. ordered the activation of the task force through Executive Order No. 15 issued on March 10, in response to President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration of a state of public health emergency.

Dubbed Provincial Covid-19 Task Force, Tamayo said the task force will lead the implementation of measures to “prevent and contain the spread of Covid-19 and eliminate its threat” to local communities.

Tamayo said the body will facilitate the strict implementation of the provisions of Proclamation 922, especially the mandatory reporting of cases, intensification of government response and the enforcement of quarantine and disease prevention initiatives.

He said it will also provide technical and financial support to Covid-19 prevention and control activities in the province.

Workplace measures

Tamayo has also ordered the regular cleanup and sanitation of offices and areas that are frequently used by the public.

Tamayo prohibited local government employees from receiving personal visitors and cited that only those who have legitimate transactions are allowed to enter their respective offices.

He said hand sanitizers and alcohol should be provided to the public upon entry and when exiting government offices.

Employees should refrain from sharing food and utensils during meals in their offices, he said.

Tamayo also ordered the cancelation of all mass gatherings and activities in both government and private sectors.

“Places of worship should come out with their guidelines in the conduct of activities for the observance of the Lent and Ramadan. All rituals and activities pertaining to these religious activities that can be dispensed with are highly encouraged,” he added.

No Covid-19 cases

The Department of Health (DOH) in Region 12 maintained that the region remains free from Covid-19.

Arjohn Gangoso, DOH-12 health education and promotions officer, said at least 18 persons under monitoring (PUM) for Covid-19 in the area are currently undergoing the mandatory 14-day home quarantine.

Nine of them are in North Cotabato, seven in South Cotabato and one each in General Santos and Sultan Kudarat.

Since Jan. 29, the DOH-12’s epidemiology and surveillance unit already recorded a total of 93 PUMs in the region, with 75 already cleared of the disease.

For patients under investigation, Gangoso said all five cases reported in the region have turned out negative of Covid-19, with already discharged and one still admitted.

He reiterated the need for residents to take precautionary measures, especially the observance of healthy practices, to counter the spread of the disease.

“Each one of us has a vital role. Let us support each other to prevent community transmission in the region,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency