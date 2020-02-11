Soccsksargen cops undergo ‘surprise’ drug test

olice officials and personnel assigned to the Police Regional Office (PRO) 12 (Soccsksargen) headquarters here underwent a surprise drug test on Monday afternoon in line with the Philippine National Police's (PNP) internal cleansing program.

Lt. Col. Lino Capellan, PRO 12 public information officer, said Tuesday the unannounced drug test was conducted at about 3 p.m. based on an order from regional police director, Brig. Gen. Alfred Corpus.

Capellan said Corpus was the first to undergo the test, which was administered by the Regional Crime Laboratory Office 12.

Corpus was followed by Col. Bernard Tambaoan and Col. Ernesto Tendero Jr., the deputy regional police directors for administration and operations, respectively, and other police officers and personnel.

This is part of the efforts of the PRO 12 leadership to cleanse our ranks of possible drug users, Capellan said in a statement.

He said the move was also in support of the focus directives of PNP Chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa, on the enhanced and revitalized internal cleansing program.

Capellan assured that the results of the tests would be made public in the coming days to ensure transparency.

He said police officers who would test positive for any illegal substance would face administrative charges and be subjected to dismissal proceedings.

Corpus recommended last December the dismissal of two policemen in the region after failing the mandatory drug tests.

Source: Philippines News Agency