Sobejana to do well in peace advocacies, AFP modernization: DND

The Department of National Defense (DND) on Thursday expressed confidence that incoming Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief-of-staff Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana will do well in advocating for peace and development aside from pushing for the modernization of the military.

“Lt. Gen. Sobejana’s sterling record as a military officer has prepared him to assume this very important role as CSAFP. Having personally seen and experienced the adverse effects of armed conflicts, Lt. Gen. Sobejana is a strong advocate for peace and development. We are confident that he will continue leading the way for the modernization of the Armed Forces,” the DND said in a media statement.

The DND also congratulated Sobejana on his assumption as AFP chief and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of the Armed Forces.

“The Department likewise expresses profound appreciation for the service of outgoing Chief of Staff Gen. Gilbert Gapay for almost 40 years. As he returns to civilian life, we wish him all the best,” it added.

Sobejana, a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1987 will succeed Gapay, a member of PMA Class of 1986, who will formally retire from the service after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56 on Thursday.

Earlier, Sobejana vowed to work harder to further professionalize the military.

Sobejana, the 55th chief of the AFP, was awarded the Medal of Valor, the highest award by the AFP for gallantry in combat by former President Fidel Ramos in 1996.