SMOOTH TRAFFIC FLOW ON SEVERAL HIGHWAYS TONIGHT

KUALA LUMPUR, Traffic flow on several major highways was reported to be smooth as of 10 pm today. However, a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said vehicles are reported to be moving slowly from Rawang to Sungai Buaya due to an accident involving several vehicles and a pedestrian. "So far only the emergency lane can be used and diversion works are underway. At the same time, there is an increase in the number of vehicles at the Gombak toll plaza, but the traffic is flowing smoothly," said the spokesman. In addition, traffic flow on nearly all major highways nationwide including at the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway (KLK), East Coast Expressway 1 (LPT1) and LPT2 is reported to be flowing smoothly as of now. The public can obtain the latest traffic updates via the PLUSLine toll free number at 1-800-88-0000 and X site @plustrafik or LLM line 1-800-88-7752 and X site @llmtrafik. Source: BERNAMA News Agency