Smile Direct Club Opens 3D Printing Facility to Aid in Production of Medical Supplies

As One Of The U.S.’s Largest 3D Printing Manufacturers, Company Donates Capacity And Plastic To Aid Health Efforts

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SmileDirectClub , the industry pioneer and first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening, is one of the largest 3D printing manufacturers in the United States, and as a result has opened its manufacturing facility to partner with medical supply companies and health organizations to increase production of medical supplies necessary to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. SmileDirectClub is actively seeking communications and partnerships with medical supply companies and health organizations that are in need of additional production of plastic materials such as medical face shields, respirator valves or other supplies.

SmileDirectClub urges medical supply companies and health organizations to contact them directly at resilience@smiledirectclub.com to determine if the company can be of assistance. Specifically, SmileDirectClub is able to print materials using STL 3D printing files, and once provided can quickly offer manufacturing capacity. SmileDirectClub also has a global HIPAA-trained contact center team and support system to assist in health aid efforts.

“In times like these, it is incumbent on all of us do what we can to help those in need however we can,” said SmileDirectClub Chief Executive Officer David Katzman. “Reports of medical supply shortages are very concerning and we have the production capacity to help in the printing of plastic materials. Due to recent automations that increased our printing output capacity, we’re able to easily add this production to our current clear aligner therapy lines. We urge any company or health organization that could use additional production resources to reach out to us directly.”

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontists’ offices. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to our affordable, premium oral care product line. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to affordable and convenient care, unleashing the power of a person’s smile to positively impact their place in the world. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact: SmileDirectClub Media Relations: Press@SmileDirectClub.com