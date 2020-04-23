SMC to distribute P150-M poultry products to poor families

San Miguel Corporation has set aside PHP150 million worth of poultry products from its inventory to be given to poor communities mostly in areas where it operates, bringing its total contribution to help address challenges brought about by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic to PHP1.147 billion to date.

In ramping up its response to the crisis, the conglomerate continues to leverage its portfolio, capabilities and resources to bring immediate tangible assistance to the most affected communities, businesses and those on the frontline of the fight.

“With the resources that we have, we are in a position to help and provide essential relief, especially to our neighbors, in these difficult times. To use these resources well and put them to good use is the right and responsible thing to do,” SMC president and COO Ramon S. Ang said in a statement.

SMC’s most recent effort to distribute fresh poultry products to disadvantaged communities mostly in areas surrounding its facilities, pushed the company’s total food donations to about PHP390.7 million consisting of canned goods, fresh meats, biscuits, breads, coffee, milk, and flour.

“Many families do not have the means to earn a living right now, so food is really a concern. By helping our LGUs (local government units) and partner non-profit and charitable organizations bring food to those who need it, we hope that the most vulnerable families will have one less thing to worry about, especially since we are all mandated to stay in our homes,” he added.

On top of its own food products, the company has also distributed some 1.1 million kilos of rice worth an estimated PHP38.4 million, as part of its food donation drive.

It has also donated over 15,000 bags of flour to LGUs for their local bakers, who make these into affordable and free breads for their communities.

The company also reported that its ongoing donations of disinfectant alcohol to hospitals, government agencies and installations, and local governments, from its repurposed liquor facilities nationwide, has reached over 1 million liters amounting to PHP83.3 million.

Since before the start of the enhanced community quarantine, the company had been reconfiguring operations at its Ginebra San Miguel Inc. facilities nationwide to produce 70 percent ethyl alcohol, all of which are donated to the fight against Covid-19.

The company has also donated PHP15.37 million worth of its own brand of powder disinfectant Protect Plus Gold, produced by its San Miguel Animal Health Care, a unit under San Miguel Foods, Inc, to various LGUs and hospitals.

Meanwhile, its support for medical front-liners also recently got a big boost, with the arrival of close to 54,000 sets of medical-grade personal protective equipment (PPE) it acquired from China, and the first 10,000 locally-made, medical-grade PPE produced by the Confederation of Wearable Exporters of the Philippines (CONWEP).

The sets of PPE are part of a PHP500-million fund the company pledged to buy medical equipment and supplies needed by medical front liners and hospitals.

The PPE from China were distributed to over a hundred hospitals and the Office of Civil Defense, while the 10,000 locally-produced ones were donated to the Philippine General Hospital, the primary medical facility for Covid-19.

The company further said it donated life-saving ventilators to at least five public hospitals.

SMC’s assistance to medical practitioners also extends to free use of expressways operated by its subsidiary, SMC Infrastructure.

As of April 21, free toll for medical workers had amounted to PHP5.1 million, with 5,191 front-liners availing of the toll-free RFID stickers.

Other donations from the San Miguel Group include PHP100 million from Ang and family for Project Ugnayan, a coalition of private companies assisting the government in the fight against Covid-19; PHP5.3 million worth of fuel donated by SMC Infrastructure and Petron for the MMDA and DOTr’s “Libreng Sakay” program for medical front-liners; PHP5 million for the construction of emergency quarantine facilities within military camps, and another PHP3.8 million in various assistance from Petron.

Source: Philippines News Agency