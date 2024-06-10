SMC PARTNERS WITH ANNALISE.AI AND LAC MEDICAL SUPPLIES FOR AI-SUPPORTED RADIOLOGY REPORTING

KUALA LUMPUR, Sunway Medical Centre, Sunway City (SMC) partners with award-winning AI decision support solution Annalise.ai and LAC Medical Supplies in its commitment to advancing healthcare through the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in radiology reporting. SMC Chief Executive Officer Dr Seow Vei Ken, in his welcoming remarks at the signing ceremony in Sunway City today, said that the hospital has always been at the forefront of implementing the latest technology. 'The adoption of AI holds immense promise for revolutionising how we deliver healthcare services to our patients. It not only enhances efficiency but also elevates diagnostic accuracy to unprecedented levels. 'I believe the inclusion of Annalise.ai will be yet another technological innovation we can utilise to improve patient care, treatment and experience here in the hospital,' he said, adding that the signing ceremony signifies SMC's commitment to embrace the latest cutting-edge AI technology. Attendees involved in the signing ce remony were President of Sunway Healthcare Group Datuk Lau Beng Long, Managing Director (Hospital and Healthcare Operations) Sunway Healthcare Group Dr Khoo Chow Huat, Co-founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Annalise.ai Dimitry Tran and Managing Director of LAC Medical Supplies Sdn Bhd Liew Yoon Poh. Also present were Annalise.ai Head of Asia Teodor Stoev, Chief Technical Officer of LAC Medical Supplies Hong Chong Chet, SMC Chief Radiologist and Senior Consultant Interventional Radiologist and Neuroradiologist Dr Adam Pany Abdullah and SMC Consultant Radiologist and Neuroradiologist Dr S. Valarmathi. Annalise.ai chest x-ray AI module boasts the capability to detect up to 124 chest x-ray findings, providing a comprehensive assessment of potential abnormalities, including pneumothorax, lung nodules, pneumomediastinum, fractures (ribs, clavicle, humerus), nasogastric tube positioning, and many more. Dr Seow said one of the most remarkable aspects of AI is its ability to act as a second pair of eyes that never tires. By identifying critical findings and prioritising patients based on urgency, AI enables us to deliver timely interventions and personalised care like never before, he said. Meanwhile, Dimitry Tran said the comprehensive Annalise Enterprise solution will support the SMC's clinical team in enhancing patient healthcare outcomes and improving operational effectiveness. 'Partnering with SMC, one of Malaysia's leading healthcare providers, is a significant milestone for us at Annalise.ai. It reaffirms our robust and rapidly expanding presence in Asia. This partnership exemplifies our shared dedication to delivering exceptional care to every patient every time,' he said. Poh, on the other hand, said the company was driven by its commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery through advanced technology, and by integrating Annalise's AI technology into SMC's radiology workflow, the company are setting new standards in diagnostic precision and efficiency. Celebrating its 25th anniversary since its establishment in 1999, SMC is Malaysia's largest private quaternary hospital with 724 licensed beds and over 60 specialities. SMC also boasts 28 Centres of Excellence and a diverse multidisciplinary team supported by over 3,500 dedicated healthcare and hospitality professionals to provide personalised treatment with a holistic approach. Source: BERNAMA News Agency