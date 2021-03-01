SMC gives Sariaya fisherfolk boats

MANILA – San Miguel Corporation (SMC) made good on its commitment to continue helping fisherfolk relocatees at its new sustainable, disaster-resilient community in Sariaya, Quezon sustain their livelihood by turning over to them 36 fishing boats just a few months after opening the Sariaya fishermen’s dock.

The donation will benefit some 69 fishermen who used to live in at-risk areas that will form part of SMC’s planned PHP352 million agro-industrial complex investment in Sariaya, Quezon.

They are among the residents of the SMC-built and funded 450-housing unit San Miguel – Christian Gayeta Village gated community that features environment-friendly homes made of “Green Tough” panels that are better than conventional concrete and hollow blocks, are sound-and heat-insulated, and earthquake-proof.

SMC president and chief operating officer Ramon Ang said: “We are committed to helping our fishermen families in Sariaya build better lives for themselves by giving them their own homes, providing continuous skills training, resources, and building for them facilities that will enhance their livelihood. We consider them partners in bringing economic growth, jobs, and development to Sariaya and the whole of Quezon province.”

Ang said SMC’s model of providing housing and livelihood and skills training and opportunities, is “time-tested”.

“The only difference is we work to keep on improving it, and today, San Miguel-Gayeta village is our model sustainable village—thanks to the help of residents, local government, and other stakeholders,” he said.

SMC’s planned modern, state-of-the-art integrated agro-industrial complex in Sariaya, Quezon will feature facilities seen to boost the manufacturing, agriculture, and food production sectors overall seen as key to improving the country’s resilience in this time of pandemic.

These include a brewery, grains terminal, feedmill, a ready-to-eat food manufacturing plant, high-tech poultry facility, a fuel tank farm, and port facilities.

Ang said the resident-beneficiaries of the fishing boat donation have long been in the fishing trade, but have been unable to purchase their own boats or had to sell their boats due to poverty or lack of resources.

The donation consists of 33 large fishing boats, to be co-owned by two fishermen, and three small ones for single owners.

The boats are just the latest assistance given by SMC to families in the village, which includes construction of various livelihood facilities and skills training programs.

“Fishing is still one of the main sources of livelihood for many residents in our housing community. That is why we built them their own fishermen’s dock last year and initiated the boat donation program, to help fulfill their dream of finally owning boats. This will enable them to earn more and bring their daily catch to their families and fulfill the food requirements of the housing community and surrounding areas in Sariaya,” Ang added. (PR)

Source: Philippines News Agency