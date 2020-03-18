SMC deploys food donations to LGUs, hospitals

San Miguel Corporation (SMC) continues to deliver food donations to local government units throughout Metro Manila, to help support communities and front-liners in the fight against the Covid-19 virus.

On the first day of implementation of the enhanced community quarantine implemented by the government, SMC president and chief operating officer Ramon Ang said “Today, we started delivering on our commitment to extend help to our local government units, as we collectively fight the spread of the virus. We will continue to do is in the next coming days."

“Many people are unable to work and perhaps provide for their families. We want to help our LGUs make sure that the needs of the most vulnerable in their areas are addressed,” he added.

Ang said the delivery of food started in the City of Manila, with other cities to receive donations in the coming days.

Among those that will receive donations: Caloocan, Las Pinas, Malabon, Pateros, Mandaluyong, Navotas, Marikina, Paranaque, Makati, Pasay, Muntinlupa, Pasig, Quezon City, San Juan, Taguig, Valenzuela.

The food donation consists mostly of assorted San Miguel food products, including canned food, biscuits, spreads, dairy milk drinks, coffee, and water.

Ang said SMC also started delivering food donations to several hospitals, including the Philippine General Hospital, Medical City, Quirino Memorial Medical Center, Philippine Children’s Medical Center, Las Pinas General Hospital, and the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center.

Earlier, SMC also said it is working to produce 70 percent ethyl alcohol at one of its manufacturing facilities, to address the shortage of hand sanitizers and disinfectants due to high demand.

Ang said they are looking to supply the alcohol to hospitals and LGUS for free. The company is just awaiting final clearance from the government to distribute the alcohol.

Ang said SMC is also donating 13,000 units of its own Protect Plus Gold powdered disinfectant, which can be used to clean and sanitize hospitals and government and public facilities.

Source: Philippines News Agency