SMC commits P150-M support for PDL training, food augmentation

MANILA: The San Miguel Corporation (SMC) has committed to donate PHP150 million to the country's penal management system to assist in boosting efforts to prepare persons deprived of liberty (PDL) for reintegration with society through skill building. SMC president and chief executive officer Ramon S. Ang made the food and school equipment pledge in a visit to the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta at the Medium Compound of the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City on Friday. The donation consists of PHP 100 million worth of food to augment the inmates' food supply, and PHP 50 million worth of school equipment to help their studies. Ang also assured qualified graduate PDLs with job opportunities in SMC companies. He said the Bureau of Corrections, under the leadership of Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr., and SMC will collaborate with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), so that this early, PDL students will be trained on a job that will match what his compan ies are needed like in railways, construction and the like. The BuCor has a long history of collaboration with TESDA since 2010, Catapang said. He added that 9,061 PDLs have already graduated from TESDA Community-based Training Program with Technical Vocational Education and Training components through the years. Source: Philippines News Agency