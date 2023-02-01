SMB now 2-0 in PBA Govs’ Cup

MANILA: San Miguel scored its second straight win in the PBA Governors' Cup after downing Blackwater, 105-86, on Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

The Beermen broke away from the Bossing in the second quarter, outscoring them, 31-11, to open a 63-35 halftime lead before holding off the latter's last gasp in the second half.

Jericho Cruz fired 22 points on 9-of-13 field goals, three rebounds, three assists and one steal off the bench for SMB, which tied TNT and NLEX for second place at 2-0, just behind 3-0 Converge in the team standings.

The Tropang Giga and the Road Warriors will face off later Wednesday to break their tie and join the FiberXers in a logjam at the top of the conference table.

Cameron Clark added 20 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and one block, while June Mar Fajardo chipped in 17 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, one block, and two steals for the Beermen.

Shawn Glover made 16 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, and one steal for Blackwater, which fell to 1-2.

In the main game, NLEX sizzled in the fourth quarter to edge TNT, 110-108.

Down 78-91 after the third quarter, the Road Warriors began the fourth on a 26-7 run to take a 104-98 lead with 3:27 left.

The Tropang Giga fought back and had a chance to force overtime with 5.3 seconds left in regulation, but RR Pogoy missed a tough layup attempt in the end.

Jonathon Simmons finished with 45 points, 26 in the second half, 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals for NLEX, which joined Converge at the top of the team standings at 3-0.

Sean Anthony added 15 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal off the bench.

Jalen Hudson led TNT, which fell to 2-1, with 39 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and two blocks, while Pogoy chipped in 21 points, one rebound, three assists, one steal and one block.

Source: Philippines News Agency