Smart City Expo Doha 2023 focuses on data, connectivity and sustainability to improve the future of cities

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Qatari capital will host the third edition of the region’s leading urban innovation event from 29-30 November. Under the motto “A World of Data: Connecting People, Elevating Lives”, Smart City Expo Doha (SCE Doha) will lead the debate on sustainable urban development and the importance of data in building smarter, more liveable cities. Organized by the Qatar Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), SCE Doha is an event of Smart City Expo World Congress and Fira Barcelona International, the event will feature more than 70 speakers, over 100 countries represented and 40 companies and organizations, and will be held within the International Horticulture Exhibition of Qatar, that will take place at Al-Bidda Park.

The centrepiece of Smart City Expo Doha 2023 will be a conference featuring more than 70 experts, including Renée Cummings, Founder & CEO, Urban AI, Columbia University Community Scholar; Ott Velsberg, Chief Data Officer at the Government of Estonia; and Frans-Anton Vermast, Strategy Advisor & International Smart City Ambassador in Netherlands, who will share their vision on four main themes: Green Urban Environments, Digital Governance, Cognitive Cities, and Liveable Places.

The 40 companies, partners and sponsors will present their new products and solutions in the field of urban innovation, both at the congress and in the networking space that will foster commercial relations, professional contacts and business opportunities between participating companies and visitors.

Smart City Expo Doha is part of the internationalization strategy of Smart City Expo World Congress, the world’s leading exhibition on smart cities and urban solutions organized annually by Fira de Barcelona, which held its 13th edition last November. Along these lines, foreign editions have been held in 2023 in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, the United States, Mexico and China.

