Smart City Expo 2023 เปิดยุคเมืองใหม่ด้วยตัวเลขทำลายสถิติหลายอย่าง

Smart City Expo closes a record-braking 2023 edition
Attendees gather at the access of Smart City Expo World Congress held at Fira de Barcelona’s Gran Via venue.
บาร์เซโลนา ประเทศสเปน, Nov. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — งาน Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC) สำหรับปี 2023 ซึ่งเป็นการประชุมสุดยอดชั้นนำระดับนานาชาติเรื่องเมืองและโซลูชันเมืองอัจฉริยะที่จัดโดย Fira de Barcelona และจัดงานร่วมกับ Tomorrow มีส่วนสำคัญในการเปิดนวัตกรรมเมืองยุคใหม่หลังปรากฏตัวเลขทำลายสถิติหลายอย่างMobility World Congress – จัดงานร่วมกับ EIT urban Mobility – Tomorrow.Building และ Tomorrow.Blue Economy หลังจากผ่านไป 3 วัน มีผู้เข้าร่วมงานรวมกันกว่า 25,300 คนจาก 140 ประเทศ ณ สถานที่จัดงาน Gran Via ของ Fira de Barcelona
