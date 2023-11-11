Latest News

Smart City Expo 2023 เปิดยุคเมืองใหม่ด้วยตัวเลขทำลายสถิติหลายอย่าง

Smart City Expo closes a record-braking 2023 edition

Attendees gather at the access of Smart City Expo World Congress held at Fira de Barcelona’s Gran Via venue.

บาร์เซโลนา ประเทศสเปน, Nov. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — งาน Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC) สำหรับปี 2023 ซึ่งเป็นการประชุมสุดยอดชั้นนำระดับนานาชาติเรื่องเมืองและโซลูชันเมืองอัจฉริยะที่จัดโดย Fira de Barcelona และจัดงานร่วมกับ Tomorrow มีส่วนสำคัญในการเปิดนวัตกรรมเมืองยุคใหม่หลังปรากฏตัวเลขทำลายสถิติหลายอย่างMobility World Congress – จัดงานร่วมกับ EIT urban Mobility – Tomorrow.Building และ Tomorrow.Blue Economy หลังจากผ่านไป 3 วัน มีผู้เข้าร่วมงานรวมกันกว่า 25,300 คนจาก 140 ประเทศ ณ สถานที่จัดงาน Gran Via ของ Fira de Barcelona

ผู้เชี่ยวชาญ 600 คนได้หารือเกี่ยวกับการนำกลยุทธ์ต่าง ๆ มาใช้ทั่วโลกเพื่อรับมือกับความท้าทายที่หลายเมืองกำลังเผชิญในหลาย ๆ ด้าน เช่น การคมนาคม ธรรมาภิบาล ความยั่งยืน และการไม่แบ่งแยก ในบรรดาวิทยากรคนสำคัญ ได้แก่ Nathan Blecharczyk ผู้ร่วมก่อตั้งและประธานเจ้าหน้าที่ฝ่ายกลยุทธ์ของ Airbnb, นักวิทยาศาสตร์คอมพิวเตอร์และผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านอคติในอัลกอริทึม Margaret Mitchell, ทนายความผู้มีความชำนาญพิเศษด้านปัญญาประดิษฐ์ Micaela Mantegna, และผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาอย่างยั่งยืน Claire O’Neill ซึ่งเป็นอดีตรัฐมนตรีกระทรวงพลังงานและการเติบโตขณะที่ลดการปล่อยก๊าซเรือนกระจก (Energy & Clean Growth) แห่งสหราชอาณาจักร

งานดังกล่าวมีผู้จัดแสดงทั้งหมด 1,106 ราย เพิ่มขึ้น 29.7% จากปี 2022 ที่ร่วมมือกันจัดแสดงโครงการและโซลูชันล่าสุดของตน ในบรรดาผู้นำในอุตสาหกรรมเหล่านี้ ได้แก่ Aramco, Axis, BSM, Cisco, CBRE, Dassault Systemes, Dell, Deloitte, Drees&Sommer, FCC, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, KIA, Microsoft, Moventis, Nvidia, PTV Group, PWC, Racc, Renfe, Roshn Group , Samoo Architects & Engineers, Samsung C&T Corporation, Sener, Siemens, SPIE, Smart Ports: Piers of the Future และ Veolia

ในบรรดาเมืองกว่า 800 แห่งและประเทศต่าง ๆ ที่เข้าร่วมงาน ได้แก่ บราซิล จีน เอสโตเนีย ฝรั่งเศส เยอรมนี อินเดีย อิตาลี ญี่ปุ่น เกาหลี เม็กซิโก นอร์ดิก โปแลนด์ โปรตุเกส ซาอุดีอาระเบีย และสหรัฐอเมริกา ซึ่งได้จัดแสดงความคิดริเริ่มล่าสุด รวมถึงโครงการต่าง ๆ ที่ใช้ Digital Twins ในการแสดงให้เห็นภาพและติดตามพื้นที่เมืองต่าง ๆ หรือใช้ปัญญาประดิษฐ์เพื่อจัดการการเดินทางและบริการอื่น ๆ ในเมือง

Ugo Valenti ผู้อำนวยการของ Smart City Expo World Congress กล่าวว่า “ผลที่เกิดขึ้นจากงาน Smart City Expo 2023 พิสูจน์ให้เห็นว่าเรากำลังเปิดประตูสู่ยุคใหม่ให้กับเมืองต่าง ๆ ตามแนวคิดหลักของเราสำหรับปีนี้ที่ระบุว่า หนึ่งในนวัตกรรมและความยั่งยืน เป็นเวลา 3 วันที่เราได้เห็นเมืองและบริษัทต่าง ๆ เริ่มปูทางไปสู่อนาคตที่ดีกว่า และเราภูมิใจที่งานของเราและบาร์เซโลนาได้รับเลือกให้เป็นศูนย์กลางระดับโลกสำหรับความพยายามร่วมกันนี้

Smart City Expo World Congress ครั้งที่ 13 จะกลับมาเป็นสถานที่จัดงาน Gran Via ในบาร์เซโลนา ในวันที่ 5-7 พฤศจิกายน 2024

หากสื่อมวลชนต้องการสอบถาม กรุณาติดต่อ:

Salvador Bilurbina
อีเมล: sbilurbina@firabarcelona.com
โทร: +34628162674

ดูรูปภาพประกอบการประกาศนี้ได้ที่ https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc40c65b-954e-4b11-a81f-6c60d44f8ab8

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1000898879

